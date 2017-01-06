Happy in Stanford

I am the director of an organization called Campus Outreach. Recently, I took my 35 staff members down to Stanford for a year-end retreat. We stayed in several of the newly renovated houses and the St. Asaph's hotel. We also ate our meals at the Bluebird restaurant and held our meetings in the First Southern Bank facilities.
I was so impressed by the people there but also by what is happening in Stanford. I thought it might be a good idea to publish something in the Herald-Leader letting others in the commonwealth know about the things we experienced.
Will Witherington
Lexington
Comments