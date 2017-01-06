Bible applies to all

There are some badly misinformed people out there who profess that the Bible does not apply to all. They are blatantly incorrect as it applies to all, but some ignore it.
Matt Bevin and Donald Trump both submit that the Bible is important in all of our lives but especially in the lives of believers.
Our current administration appears to have completely disavowed any relationship to the word of the one and only God to the extent that they will surely enjoy the fires of hell. So if you don’t believe in the word of God, don’t try to enforce that position on our lives as believers.
Donald R. Fugette
Lexington
