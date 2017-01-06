Rand Paul misinformed on National Science Foundation

Sen. Rand Paul’s recent criticism of funding by the National Science Foundation shows he has been ill-served by his staff and advisers.
From personal experience on NSF review panels, and having my own share of proposals not funded, I can attest to the thoroughness by which funded proposals are evaluated by peer review for both their scientific merit and greater impact on the nation’s preeminence in science and technology.
If Paul has concerns about funding for national science research, he would benefit by contacting the commonwealth’s land grant universities and its deans in agriculture and other STEM-related colleges. They can inform him about the research funding process and how it benefits the nation and commonwealth in terms of the quality and quantity of science our taxes support.
Mark Coyne
Lexington
Comments