Kentucky’s tax breaks defended

A front-page article on the Kentucky tax code said that not taxing food or residential utility bills “cost the state” almost $1 billion a year and that “Kentucky loses almost $2 billion from not applying the sales tax to services.”
The article assumes that the state has the right to my money. It doesn’t. It’s my money. I earned it. I worked hard for it. So does the single mom with three kids. It’s like saying a burglar “lost” money by not robbing my home.
Further, about all those “untaxed” horse sales: Those sales bring people into our state. They spend money here and most of it is taxed. They go to restaurants. They stay at hotels. They buy gasoline.
Arleigh R. Kerr
Lexington
Comments