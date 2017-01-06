No tears for inmates of Scott County jail

OMG! There is not enough room at the Scott County jail. People are having to sleep on the floor. Poor babies.
Of course, they are not having to be vertical while putting parts together for autos or doing other gainful work. They are warm, fed and safe. Does that sound like “The Bulge?” Maybe these Holiday Inn rejects should have thought about that before they were requested to spend time as guests on the taxpayers’ dime. Anybody who thinks otherwise might want to swap places.
Stephen Stinson
Lexington
