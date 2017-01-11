Unfair to Sen. Sessions

When President Barack Obama nominated Sens. John Kerry and Chuck Hagel for cabinet positions, they faced no significant opposition during their Senate confirmation hearings. The “collegiality of the Senate” was often cited; meaning that the senators gave deference to their colleagues because they had served in the Senate together.
Where is that collegiality now that President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Sen. Jeff Sessions for attorney general? Why aren’t the Democrats showing Trump and Sessions the same courtesy that Republicans showed Obama, Kerry and Hagel? Why do they insist on one set of standards for Republicans and another for themselves?
H.B. Elkins
Beattyville
