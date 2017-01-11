Focus on the real issues

To our many sanctimonious legislators: I challenge each to devote time and energy on the real issues and problems facing our state and nation. How about having the political will and courage to seek root causes of our worsening crime/drugs/gun violence and killings; our homeless, abused and hungry children; drastic educational disparities within our public schools, payday lenders taking advantage of the working poor?
For the common good, create urgency to write and pass legislation that will help heal and make our communities more safe and equitable.
Judy Maxson
Lexington
