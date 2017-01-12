Not everyone’s president

I watched the Jan. 5 Senate hearings on cyber security. While Sen. John McCain believes that the Russians interfered in the November election, he rejects any examination of the impact of that hacking on the presidential race.
This is hypocritical in the extreme.
Donald Trump received 63 million votes, but 74 million people voted against him. He only won the Electoral College because he narrowly won Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania by a total margin of 100,000 votes.
This number of voters could be seated in a college football stadium. He had the help and assistance of the Russian KGB, Wikileaks’ Julian Assange and the Republican director of the FBI.
There is no doubt in my mind that absent this interference, Trump would not have won anything. So while Trump may tweet that those of us who voted against him are losers the only reason we lost is that he cheated.
So for me and millions of others, Trump will never be our president. We consider him to be both dangerous and illegitimate.
Whether our democracy can withstand this man and his plutocratic appointees for four years is questionable.
Jim Porter
Danville
