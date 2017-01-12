Ky. has urban-rural rift

Our elections since 2014 have exposed a tremendous chasm between Kentucky’s big cities and our rural communities and counties.
Several other states are going through it, too, and the national media are calling it “rural resentment.”
It’s said that rural voters believe our cities are running amok and spending their share of our tax dollars. That would leave nothing for rural development. Their solution is to impose stronger fiscal restraints on the cities.
On the other hand, city voters tend to believe excessive tax breaks for billionaires are dragging down our standard of living. Is a conversation between rural voters and city voters possible anywhere in our commonwealth?
If there is no dialogue, my guess is conditions will only get worse for our rural communities and counties. They have been misled by ideological politicians bound by archaic economic ideas.
Tom Louderback
Louisville
