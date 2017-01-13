Press must keep eye on Trump

Donald Trump probably ran the most abnormal primary and general election presidential campaigns ever. He demonstrated throughout the campaigns how unfit he is to be president. It is hard to believe there has ever been a presidential candidate who has told more lies during a campaign than Trump.
Yet, despite losing the popular ballot by almost 3 million votes, he won the Electoral College vote and is the president-elect.
Rough days are ahead for our country and the world if Trump runs the United States like he ran his abnormal campaigns.
The media must not allow itself to be cowed by Trump, but hold his feet to the fire over the next four years. To do less would be failing to do its duty in a democracy.
Paul L. Whiteley Sr.
Louisville
