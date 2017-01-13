Christians becoming minority

If current secularizing trends continue, (and Trumpism will no doubt hasten rather than slow them) in a few decades conservative Christians will be an unpopular minority in a country of justifiably angry secularists, Pagans, LGBTQ people etc.
When that happens, will we treat them in the same despicable manner that they are treating us? No, because we are better than that.
The worst they will have to fear is their churches losing their precious tax exemptions and sometimes being made fun of because of their irrational, mean-spirited beliefs. No lions, crucifixions or Inquisitions.
Patrick L. Buck
Lexington
Comments