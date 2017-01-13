Thanks for Obama-Biden leadership

I wept with joy Thursday as President Barack Obama presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Vice President Joe Biden.
After six decades observing political associations, I have never witnessed such a congenial, loving, honest and productive relationship.
I am so proud of these gentlemen, and their families, for giving us eight years of extreme dedication to the underserved, the military, all races, our security, gays, women and the environment.
I will miss this administration’s road, the high one, as they lifted our country to a summit rarely reached by any other in modern history.
I urge all to reflect on the days of severe unemployment and financial uncertainty. Nothing and no one is perfect, but we are the beneficiaries of an administration which provided health care to millions, responded to and crushed the recession and worked so diligently to strive for a more inclusive society.
Sally G. Siebert
Nicholasville
