Criminal control, not gun control

There have been numerous letters in the Herald-Leader decrying gun violence. Gun violence has two components. One is the firearm, an inanimate object incapable of discharging without human intervention. The other is the person using a firearm in a criminal manner. Enacting reasonable criminal control laws should be considered.
Update existing felony laws to impose a mandatory 20-year sentence and deny parole to people convicted of using a firearm in the commission of a felony; and prohibit the sentence from being served concurrently with that of any other crime. The objective is twofold: the deterrence that 30 to 40 years in prison will create, and reduction of gun violence by getting criminals off the street and keeping them off.
Such reasonable criminal control laws would affect only the criminal element. Responsible gun owners would not be affected and would support these laws.
If you agree with these proposals, if your group supports laws to reduce gun violence, contact the Kentucky legislature and request that it enact these laws.
Larry Hills
Lexington
