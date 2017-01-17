Restrict choices for men, too

What a tragedy that one of the first things the Republican-controlled Kentucky legislature deemed of critical importance to the future of the state is restricting the reproductive rights of women. Religion and legislative morality continue their usefulness as the whip to deprive women of their rights of conscience and the right of self-determination regarding their bodies.
I assume similar legislation will be forthcoming concerning male reproduction. I’m certain we can expect to see Viagra banned, condoms prohibited and schools funded to instruct boys on the “pullout” science of birth control.
The one constant throughout history is the repression of women. Have we no shame?
Steve Nohe
Lexington
