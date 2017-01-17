McConnell hypocrisy on court nominees

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell said on TV that Democrats want to set a new standard if they won’t allow Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominees a hearing or vote.
What a hypocrite. McConnell and the Republicans refused to even give a hearing, much less a vote, to President Barack Obama’s nominee to replace Justice Antonin Scalia for almost a year.
I guess McConnell believes if you tell the same thing enough, some people will believe it, whether it’s true or not.
It would be nice, and good for America, if McConnell and the Republicans would put what’s good for the country instead putting party first, as they always do
Joe Burchard
Paducah
