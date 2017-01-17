Learn from union members

My mother’s teaching career ended when cancer forced her into retirement. Because of her years working in a unionized profession, she was able to live on her pension, keep her health care and get the treatment she needed. Thanks to her union and the skilled hands of the folks at the Markey Cancer Center, we got two extra years with her. She was able to die in peace without worrying about medical debt or how we were going to get on.
That’s the real value of a union contract. It’s a value that the GOP-controlled General Assembly needs to learn before they drive our state off the rails in a fervor to put corporate special interests ahead of working people.
The statistics on why “right to work” legislation is wrong speak for themselves. If the new legislature was serious about working families, they would stop repealing the protections that made our state stronger.
My mom would have done anything for the kids she taught and for their families. I saw her give the coat off her back once because a parent needed it more. That’s what union workers do. Now, we are faced with a GOP that wants to steal the shirts off our back. They should be ashamed.
Michelle Blau
