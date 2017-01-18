Trump’s win a godsend

Hillary Clinton got beat; she wasn’t capable of handling the presidency. She and her supporters have blamed everybody and everything.
We have taken God out of everything; the laws that have been passed are sickening, and if one didn’t suit President Barack Obama, he would change it through executive order.
I think God looked down on our nation and saw that for eight years we’ve had nothing but lies and cover-ups. I think he’s telling us, “I love you, America.”
Donald Trump won, and nobody helped him, not even his own party.
It was like a breath of fresh air to see Trump win. He has the backbone to stand up to other nations. The people he picked for his administration are great, the best I’ve seen in years.
Bobby N. Osborne
Allen
