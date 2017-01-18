No plutocracy

During this presidential election, people of both parties asked, “Are these the best candidates America has to offer?” Most wanted none of the above or voted for the lesser of two evils.
Money is the fuel that drives elections. There need to be spending limits and special-interest monies not allowed. Repeal Citizens United. Elected officials could actually do their jobs in Washington without endless fund-raising. People of modest means with fresh ideas and leadership skills could run for public office.
Our democracy is in peril. We are becoming a plutocracy. We need election reform now
Cheryl Keenan
Lexington
