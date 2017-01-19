Wrong to combine church, state

Gov. Matt Bevin is violating our state and federal constitutions with his “2017 is the Year of The Bible” proclamation. I’m all for reading the Christian holy book, but the Constitution prohibits government from making religious decrees.
It’s called separation of church and state. And it was debated and made part of our Constitution for very compelling reasons by our Founding Fathers: war, political unrest, discrimination and even murder. I’m referring to the 30 years of war that engulfed Europe. And for recent examples, look to the Middle East.
So Bevin should educate himself and knock off the religious proclamations.
Elizabeth Wallen
Springfield
