Disability claims valid

As one of the attorneys representing the victims of Eric Conn, I take strong exception to former U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn’s statement, “But do they meet the qualifications for Social Security Disability? Absolutely not.”
I have had the great privilege and honor to represent six of Conn’s unfortunate victims in their challenge to the Social Security Administration denying them benefits based upon Conn’s fraudulent conduct.
In five of the six, Social Security administrative law judges have restored their benefits, contrary to Coburn’s contention. (The sixth is still on appeal.)
I can state from experience that Coburn is absolutely wrong, and it strikes me as astonishing that a former lawmaker and medical doctor would make such a bald, false claim, one that is so demeaning to my clients’ honesty and integrity.
J. Warren Keller
London
