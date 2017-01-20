GOP’s pro-life hypocrisy

It is interesting that Kentucky’s Republicans favor using big government intrusion to destroy one of the most important personal freedoms a person could have, in this case the right of women to control their bodies.
The Republicans profess to care oh so much about the unborn, and I understand those sentiments, but I don’t recall a single one of them complaining about President George W. Bush’s senseless slaughter of tens of thousands of Iraqi children who had already been born.
In fact, Republicans thought it was so wonderful that they voted for him again so he could continue the butchery.
So, pardon me, but Kentucky Republicans’ extreme hypocrisy is showing.
Roy Crawford
Whitesburg
Comments