Letters to the Editor

January 20, 2017 6:40 PM

Watch this space

As the next elections deteriorate into a mindless sludge of attack ads, there will be a letter here reminding you how your representatives voted on your health care. Then vote, based upon what they did, not on what they say.

John Greenway

Lexington

Letters to the Editor

