Watch this space

2:02 Vice President-elect Pence, President-elect Trump arrive at White House Pause

1:25 Elliott County on Inauguration Day

2:11 Bruce Pearl: We fouled too much against UK

1:42 How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts

3:41 Convicted killer: He 'did not mean to stab him so many times'

1:08 Mike Pompeo will take Trump's lead on national security

17:06 Trump's full inaugural speech

17:06 Trump's full inaugural speech

0:49 Unveiling of sign for Harry Sykes Way