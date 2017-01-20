Watch this space

As the next elections deteriorate into a mindless sludge of attack ads, there will be a letter here reminding you how your representatives voted on your health care. Then vote, based upon what they did, not on what they say.
John Greenway
Lexington
January 20, 2017 6:40 PM
