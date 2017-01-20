Letters to the Editor

Cuts hurt the disabled

Our esteemed governor and his henchmen have done it again. My daughter works for the state, helping disabled people find meaningful work and get jobs that will support their families.

Now their support systems are being cut off. Their career centers are being closed; two just closed in Georgetown and Frankfort.

Where will these people go now? Back to welfare.

Gov. Matt Bevin has cut off his nose to spite his face, and the people are suffering because of his budget cuts. I hope he is proud, but that is a silly statement. Of course, he is; it’s the Republican way

Barbara Theisen

Georgetown

