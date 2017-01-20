Tell men to give life

Many in the state House, Senate and Governor’s Office proudly say they are pro-life. As leaders, they should lead. Their legislation tells girls and women what they may and may not do with their bodies to save a fetus.
What are they willing to require themselves to do to save lives? It is very easy to say what other people must do, especially when these men cannot possibly be affected by the requirement.
Require every male, age 12 to 49, to sign up as a bone marrow donor. Those donations save lives that no one questions are lives, but I have never heard a male legislator propose anything that would impact male bodies, no matter how pro-life it is. Being a bone-marrow donor is a far smaller imposition than nine months of pregnancy.
Judy Jett
Cox’s Creek
