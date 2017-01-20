Weak health care promises

Sen. Rand Paul proposes helping people pay for medical bills through tax credits and health savings accounts.
Tax credits are generally not in use in the short form that lower-income folks submit to the Internal Revenue Service. And health savings accounts are unlikely for a majority of Americans who are in debt.
It took years of compromise to produce the Affordable Care Act. Yet critics want to revisit the same terrain and forever offer an unfinished document.
Sen. Mitch McConnell tells us to wait until Republicans unveil the replacement package. What have they been doing these last several years? The Canadians and the British must be cleverer than we are. They acted with dispatch a long time ago.
William Poole
Lexington
