Create greenway by lake

A visitor from Chicago named E. Hough, writing in 1889 in Forest and Stream magazine, had the following to say about Lexington and Lake Ellerslie, also called Reservoir 4:
“Lexington is certainly a town blessed of the gods, and in nothing more than in this quiet and lovely sheet of water, lying fairly at the edge of town, and assuring so large a number of its people a breadth of good fresh air and a touch of genuine nature …Why, bliss — I don’t know where it lives if it isn’t in Lexington.”
The last bit of undeveloped land surrounding this lake, about 90 acres, is now proposed to be developed by Ball Homes.
I urge the developer to follow Lexington’s Comprehensive Plan, which calls for a substantial buffer of trees around the lake’s edge, a conservation greenway along the 100-year flood plain, and a hiking/biking trail along the greenway.
Such a plan will maintain at least some of the fresh air, genuine nature and bliss that have benefited the city for generations and were admired so much by the long-ago visitor.
Ramesh Bhatt
Lexington
