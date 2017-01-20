Broad opposition to zipline

I was offended by Tom Eblen’s Dec. 6 column implying that the Boone Creek zipline was being opposed only by a couple of wealthy neighbors. I live on one of many small parcels of land along Old Richmond Road that have the potential to be affected by his project, which received prelimary approval by the Urban County Council.
I attended the Planning Commission meeting about the Boone Creek Outdoors project in October, and several neighbors, including those from an adjoining county, were there to speak against the approval of the preliminary development plan and new conditional use permits. It was interesting to see the “preliminary” development plan, which showed that most of the structures have already been built without the required permits.
I was surprised to hear about the anticipated number of patrons and school groups as well as some other activities that property owner Burgess Carey would like to pursue at this property. Carey has already shown that he will go beyond the boundaries of his existing conditional use permit, and I have no reason to anticipate that he would not continue to do so.
The decisions made regarding Boone Creek Outdoors and conditional use permits will have long -asting implications for my neighborhood and the entire city it gets final approval.
Lisa Gannoe
Lexington
