Ashley Judd an embarrassment

Did anyone see Ashley Judd speaking at the Women’s March?
How could anyone from Kentucky be so negative, misguided and warped in spewing such rubbish in front of so many people on a national stage? Simple, she’s not from Kentucky, she’s from the planet Hollywood.
One would think a woman who has achieved status could spend her time better than insulting the good name of a state that has produced giants in history, like Mary Breckinridge, Carrie Nation, Henry Clay, Abe Lincoln, Jefferson Davis and Laura Clay.
I hope people in other parts of the country did not witness her buffoonery. In watching her, I was shocked to recall that she once considered running for the U.S. Senate from Kentucky. But then I thought, how great it would have been to see her rejected by our common folks.
She makes Sen. Elizabeth Warren look halfway sane.
Robert Adams
Lexington
