Media, focus on big issues

The media are being distracted again.
This time it is the bright, shiny object of Donald Trump’s many character flaws, like his hyper-sensitivity to what he perceives as attacks on his assets, the size of crowds at his inauguration.
These are relatively minor points. There are major problems with our economy and politics.
A block of people who were either unemployed or underemployed thought he was their best choice and they elected him.
Maybe there are just too much media that they have to fill quotas with ultimately irrelevant issues. But maybe something truly major is happening and they just don’t know it yet.
Whatever, the rest of us need clear articles on what Trump is doing about the real problems in the economy and politics — not his problems with crowd-size estimates.
Jack W. Morris
Stamping Ground
March confused, offensive
Entering college in the mid ’60s placed me a in period filled with protests with very heavy objectives: stop the war in Vietnam; give women the right to choose abortion legally; finally end segregation for African-Americans.
The Women’s March that took place in Washington, D.C., demonstrated no clear specific goals, just general. Pro-women, anti-Trump, and evidently, to be offensive and confusing.
If you missed it, there were women wearing human-sized vagina costumes alongside those carrying signs saying “Respect Women.”
Various celebrities sang, shouted and read poetry that was pretty nasty, employing language consistently more offensive than a boorish comment made by our new president over 10 years ago.
We get it. They’re mad. They’re disappointed. Their candidate lost. But millions of American women earnestly voted for Donald Trump. Find some dignity and carry on. At this point they have made respect optional.
Georgann Chenault
Lexington
