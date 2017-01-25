Confused march message

“We need a multi-issue women’s movement but, in this moment, are our white sisters going to choose to be white or choose to be women”?
So asked Jodeen Olquin Taylor, a “Chicana activist” and Bernie Sanders supporter, in reference to the Women’s March on Washington which editorial writer Jamie Lucke attended and wrote about.
I wonder how Lucke would reconcile Taylor’s vapid question with the following from her Jan. 24 column: “The speeches went on, each nearly the same, each checking off the same identity-politics grievances. And then, with my feet aching, the revelation came: This is what Trump voters must have felt like. This must be how the Democratic campaign felt to them. Kind of noble but not that relevant to my current circumstances.”
Indeed, and perhaps the 53 percent of white American women who voted for Donald Trump had already come to their own conclusions about such things, especially when coming from an activist like Taylor who supported an old socialist white guy over Hillary Clinton.
Steve Newberry
Frankfort
Comments