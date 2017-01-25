Obama a class act in office

While watching President Barack Obama’s farewell address, I realized that we will not for the next four to eight years see another eloquent, methodical and organized presentation to the nation.
Obama has more brains in his big toe than the man we elected. I never thought I would see our nation, the press and the American people be this disrepected by a candidate seeking the nation’s highest office. This pattern of conduct has not ceased.
Meryl Streep hit the nail on the head when she called out Donald Trump in her speech at the Golden Globe Awards. Our president has no respect for anyone. He is egotistical, self-centered and bigoted. What a pity.
Whether you love or hate Obama, we just witnessed eight years of his watch without any sort of scandal, wrongdoing or investigation, even though Sen. Mitch McConnell and the boys tried. We witnessed a class man who brought respect and dignity to our nation’s highest office.
Heaven help us for what we are about to witness and endure.
L. Glenn Shadoan
London
Comments