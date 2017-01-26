Trump is the offensive one

A letter writer called the Women’s March “offensive and confusing” and claims the celebrities used language “more offensive than a boorish comment made by our new president over 10 years ago.”
Is she referring to Donald Trump’s boast about the ease in which a male celebrity (like himself) can assault a woman by grabbing her crotch? Is applauding a criminal offense merely a “boorish comment”?
The writer says “millions of American women earnestly voted for Donald Trump” and those of us who didn’t should “find some dignity and carry on.”
Was she watching the Republican presidential debate when candidate Trump bragged about the size of his hands and taunted “Little Marco” about his small hands? Is this the kind of dignity we should emulate?
Whether Trump obsesses about his size, the size of his crowds or the size of Clinton’s popular vote, Americans should be concerned about the possibility of his moving the press out of the White House, ostensibly to accommodate some handpicked “journalists” he can call on to print “alternative facts” we used to call lies. Every would-be dictator stifles the free press and thrives on propaganda.
Shirley Baechtold
Richmond
