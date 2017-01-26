Blame Clinton for her defeat

I feel sad that a letter writer from Danville will never have his president. He relies heavily on Russian hacking and Wikileaks as causes for Hillary Clinton’s defeat.
Bah. Humbug. His candidate did not concentrate on Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Overconfidence breeds contempt.
The Wikileaks email release gave voters many truths that otherwise would have been unknown, truths that would have sullied the presidency. Those truths and the Benghazi debacle brought his candidate’s defeat.
The elites, more concerned with themselves rather than the country, need to go back to bed and pull the covers over their heads since they can’t get on with their lives.
Ellen Barjuca
Lexington
