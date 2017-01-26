Angry women in the news

A recent letter writer wrote “My body is my property.” What about the scientific fact that within the body of a pregnant woman is at least one other human being who may need surgery before birth?
Then, the Sunday paper featured a news picture of abortion “rights” advocate, Rep./Rev. Kelly Flood. What about the Augustine attributed quote, “Right is right even if no one is doing it, and wrong is wrong even if everyone is doing it.”
Ironically, there was also a newspaper ad for The Association, whose release, “Windy,” topped the Billboard chart 50 years ago. Another Association hit was “Cherish,” an innocent and sweet ode to romance. I don’t recall seeing “women matter” placards then.
Finally, has the 50 years of the pill-ignited (and fueled) sexual revolution resulted in improved, or hardened, relations between men and women?
A. Patrick Schneider II, M.D.
Lexington
Comments