January 26, 2017 6:58 PM

Immigrants take farm jobs

I want to get something straight with farmers who keep complaining about not being able to have enough workers if illegal immigrants are sent back.

There are supposed to be 11 million people in this country illegally. If they weren’t taking American jobs away from Americans, farmers would have so many workers they would be beating them off with a ball bat.

The immigrants go to the farm long enough to get enough money to get to manufacturing facilities, especially food-processing plants.

I have seen it myself and have had one raided in Cincinnati. No matter how many immigrants come here, there will always be a shortage of farm help.

The big lie is they are not taking American jobs.

Howard Case

Lexington

