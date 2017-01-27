Good advice on gun violence

A Dec. 28 letter advised us to read “Strategies for Reducing Gun Violence in American Cities.” I found it very enlightening. Everytown for Gun Safety, Mayors Against Illegal Guns and the National Urban League created this tool for city leaders who want to reduce gun violence.
I agree with its premise: “Residents and leaders of America’s cities face few challenges more urgent than gun violence. It takes thousands of lives, depresses the quality of life of whole neighborhoods, drives people to move away, and reduces cities’ attractiveness for newcomers. It makes it harder for schools, businesses and community institutions to thrive. Urban gun violence also reflects and worsens America’s existing racial and economic disparities.”
An unfortunate truth? America has one of the highest rates of gun homicide in the world, and cities experience gun violence at further elevated rates. Plus, Americans are 25 times more likely to be killed with a gun than residents of other comparably wealthy nations.
The report notes that “the country’s 25 largest cities contain barely one-tenth of the U.S. population but account for more than one in five Americans murdered with guns.” We can change this.
Brenda Martin
Moms Demand Action member
National PTA Social Media ambassador
Governor’s Commonwealth Institute of Parent Leadership fellow
Russell
