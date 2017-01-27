Bevin wasted $500,000

People who voted for Gov. Matt Bevin tell me they did so because he was a businessman and had military experience.
I have run our family business for more than 35 years and scrutinize every dime spent. I may not be the best businessperson, but I have done this while working two, sometimes three, jobs and putting anything needed back into my company.
So when I read that Bevin, a company grade Army officer and rich not-Kentucky guy, has spent $500,000 to identify 16 disgruntled, unnamed employees — that’s $31,250 each — willing to complain about his predecessor, I am not happy.
And does the man not see that it’s on tape that he not only did worse to Rep. Russ Meyer from Jessamine County but also to all of Meyer’s constituents? Yet, there were no consequences for Bevin, so what’s he demanding be done to former Gov. Steve Beshear?
My point is, never spend money without a specific and reasonable goal, and I wonder why Bevin’s superiors didn’t teach him that in the Army. Come to think of it, I was taught never to believe anything from an anonymous source; not willing to sign your name — must be a big lie.
That $500,000 could have been put into my Kentucky Teachers Retirement Fund rather than tossed away on nothing.
Jaclynn A. Williams
Lexington
Comments