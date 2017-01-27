Rich will always be able to get safe abortions

If you listen to the politicians in Frankfort choose sides, you would think there were no abortions before 1973. The truth is that well-off, mostly white people like those in Frankfort had many options for their little princesses when they had an accident. They went to “church camp” or “boarding school” and came home with their futures intact.
If you were poor, it was a very different process. Most had to raise large amounts of money and travel hundreds, even thousands of miles. Even then, their health might be in question due to the quality of the procedure. Poor women had few choices, none of them easy.
Of course, since these girls were morally bankrupt and had no future anyway, the good ol’ boys could make their moral stand and save face with Jesus.
Abortion is hard, sad, emotional and a very complicated issue. It occurred before 1973 and will continue in the future.
The question has always been: Will it be safe, and who will decide? If we continue to move backward, it will ensure that poor women will have fewer choices in their futures and little rich girls will go on more “mission trips.”
Tony McCoy
Versailles
