Letters to the Editor

January 27, 2017 5:16 PM

Ex-reporter shows his bias

Schu Montgomery, a former WLEX-TV reporter, would never pass muster again as an objective journalist if his commentary in the Jan. 22 Herald-Leader is an example of his inaccuracy.

Montgomery flings biased adjectives and inflammatory rhetoric around that belie good journalism. For example, he labels a legal abortion procedure, “ghoulish,” and writes that Planned Parenthood exists solely to give abortions.

Such charges ignore Planned Parenthood’s gynecology and obstetrics services. It also stresses maternal health and fetus monitoring.

Donald O. Cassidy

Lexington

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Yep, that's a camel

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos