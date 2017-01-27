Repeal ACA (Obamacare) and I lose my insurance

Before the passage of the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), my employer did not offer health insurance. My wife added me to her work policy for slightly more than $300 a month.
After the ACA passed, I was able to get health insurance through my workplace for less than $160 a month. I do have a higher deductible now, but even if I max my deductible every year, I will still save about $700 a year.
If Obamacare is repealed, I have no doubt that my employer will no longer offer health insurance.
Just saying.
Scott Land
Perryville
