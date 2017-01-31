Christian right’s bad move

To those who voted for Donald Trump so he would “restore Christian values” (I’m looking at you, conservatives and evangelicals): Yes, you have the right to vote for whomever you want. Yes, your candidate won the Electoral College (if not the popular vote).
But your “restoring Christian values” is looking a lot more like “imposing your beliefs on others, no matter who gets hurt.” And that could be bad news when the pendulum swings back.
As far as I’m concerned, and I don’t think I’m alone, you have lost your claim to morality. Go ahead and think you’re preaching from a pedestal, but all you’re doing is yelling from a pit. You’ve lost all credibility as far as morality and religion go.
You’ve shown your judgment is shot, which is strange, from a group so notorious for being judgmental. Why should any good person listen to anything you say?
What? Sorry, I wasn’t listening.
H. Stephen Midkiff
Mount Sterling
