Help fix gun laws

So far Congress has been unwilling to support stronger gun legislation. Republicans are largely against stronger laws, and Democrats are split on the issue. Meanwhile, children, youth and adults are being killed at an unprecedented rate, largely by other Americans who can purchase guns of varying sizes and power without a completed background check.
In America, it is easier to get a gun than a credit card or a driver’s license.
Common-sense gun laws are a no-brainer. The majority of Americans are begging for them before the next mass shooting takes place. So why aren’t background checks on the ballot in each state? What keeps Republicans and Democrats from joining together against the behemoth gun lobby, including the NRA, to do what Congress will not? Legislators of either party who fail to act have blood on their hands.
In the Kentucky chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, all ages and both genders are welcome, including responsible gun owners. Let’s raise our voices, grow our numbers and hold legislators accountable for these tragic and unnecessary deaths.
Jean-Marie Welch
Lexington
