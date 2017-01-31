Ticket for headlights during rain

Sometimes when it’s raining, I can barely see oncoming vehicles whose headlights are off. I have been told that the law says drivers must turn on their lights when it’s raining.
If, on some rainy days, all police officers in Lexington would write citations to motorists who are driving with their lights off, the amount of fines collected by the city would be tremendous.
Then, if the Herald-Leader published an article about the number of citations issued, maybe more would obey the law and someone’s life would be saved.
Wayde F. Walker
Lexington
Comments