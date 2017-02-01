Trump caught in ISIS trap

Our weak, incompetent and illegitimate president fell right into an ISIS trap. He let his enemy control his actions and define his character. They are evil, and he has lowered himself to their level of hate and hypocrisy.
President Barack Obama, on the other hand, refused to be intimidated. He showed true leadership.
President Donald Trump has also allowed himself to be used as a pawn by Russia. This man is so obviously unfit to lead a two-bit real estate and branding company, let alone our country. Just look at the pictures of the mass, spontaneous demonstrations happening across the country.
We, the people, will not allow a dictator to run this country, nor will the law. The emperor has no clothes. This man and his advisers are a national disgrace.
Sean McElroy
Lexington
