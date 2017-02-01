POTUS fear-obssessed

The new POTUS’ strongest supporters dismiss his words and embrace him as the answer to their dreams: a president who understands their fears and speaks his mind. But is that what we need?
When he OKs torture, that matters. When he acts to stop Muslims from certain countries from coming here out of fear they may be terrorists, that matters. When he tells the world he is against organizations like NATO, the UN and the EU, that matters. When he pulls out of trade negotiations like NAFTA and TPP, that matters. When he ends our role in the Paris Climate Agreement and silences voices in government who dare speak of climate change, that matters.
We all have concerns about immigration, terrorism, trade, climate and government. However, concerns and “fear of” are not equivalent. Concerns and issues are addressed by looking at problems, defining the issues and then seeking solutions. Fear has no rational solution. You run, avoid or destroy what you fear. You build walls and dismantle. You embrace extreme measures. All these responses have been on display in the early days of this new Trump administration. Words matter and Donald Trump’s words hurt us all.
Peter Wedlund
Lexington
