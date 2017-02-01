Trump just doing his job

I have had it with this whining and protesting. Donald Trump has done more in office in a little over a week than his predecessor did in two terms to help our country. The ban is not permanent; it is just until there is a method to accurately vet those coming in. I understand most of them are not terrorists but if a few get through and kill a lot of people, who is going to be blamed? Trump, that is who.
In the past eight years, there was not a lot of blame pointed at the White House because that would have been seen as racist. In less than two weeks, all the blame is pointed at Trump. He is making good on campaign promises and the media can’t stand it.
He has added jobs and set up to add more. He is working on energy independence and is securing our borders by adding border patrol agents and getting started on the wall. He is working on doing away with the Affordable Care Act and replacing it with something that will work for all.
We in the middle class need to support him and ignore the lies and spins.
Harry Van Epps
Nicholasville
