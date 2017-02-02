Time to rein in Israel

The U.N. Security Council unanimously condemned Israel’s illegal settlements. Wars of aggression against all its neighbors, land annexations, group punishment and forcibly curtailing Palestinian human rights are also illegal.
Israel tries to cloak its despotism in the fleece of democracy. Israel’s intransigence in 40 years of peace negotiations has nullified the Camp David Accords, for which Israel should lose all U.S. foreign aid.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spits on America even after our enduring good will and generosity.
The free world must unite to divest from and boycott Israel to force the hyena to change its spots, as did apartheid South Africa.
Does Gov. Matt Bevin have a policy against pension-fund investments in Israel or companies that do business there? Kentucky should be a moral trendsetter by pulling out of such investments and rejecting gains tainted by blood, theft and oppression.
Allen T. Kelley
Lexington
Comments