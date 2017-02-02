No room to criticize Trump

Hollywood has had a lot to say in the last year about President Donald Trump. Very little of it has been nice. Whoopi Goldberg promised to flee America if Trump was elected. She’s still here, along with fellow high-school dropouts Robert De Niro, Johnny Depp, Charlie Sheen and Cher, who share a disdain for our president.
Of course, they are not alone in their criticism of Trump’s intelligence, but to my knowledge none of Trump’s detractors has questioned his ability to get things done. I imagine that’s one of their biggest fears about his presidency.
Very few Trump bashers in Hollywood managed to earn college degrees in disciplines other than theater and fine arts. Business, economics, political science, history, mathematics, science and other core majors are virtually unseen in celebrities’ biographies.
So why do these undereducated and imperious elitists think the world should pay attention to them?
Michael Power
Versailles
