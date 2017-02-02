Bad recipe for Wildcats

I like Coach John Calipari. I don’t like the “one and done” he has brought to University of Kentucky basketball. There are no banners in Rupp for the number of players in the NBA.
Calipari can go to any school and have the same success rate for NBA entry, as that seems to be his player-development goal.
Winning championships takes some experience and maturity, which is proving difficult in the short term. Calipari said it himself when he bemoaned that players were taking step-back threes and holding the ball to make a spectacular play, rather than a smart play.
In the heat of the game, they revert to high-school level. It takes time to learn what to do under pressure, no matter how talented they are.
If we keep the current system, more March disappointments are coming.
Michael Pietryga
Versailles
Comments