McConnell’s flip-flop

On Feb. 12, 2009, Sen. Mitch McConnell sent a letter to then Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid outlining eight requirements that presidential nominees had to fulfill before McConnell would consider voting to confirm them. Among these were FBI background checks, analysis from the Office of Government Ethics and financial disclosure statements, including tax returns.
Now that McConnell is majority leader, he scheduled hearings for seven of President Donald Trump’s nominees, even though the Office of Government Ethics said their reviews were not complete.
I wonder why McConnell changed his mind?
Jonathan Edwards
Lexington
